Watch Ricardo Pepi give the USMNT a 2-0 lead on Jamaica

UPDATE: Pepi is having himself a heck of a game. He added a second goal in the 62nd minute and the USMNT leads 2-0.

PEPI DOUBLE!



THE KID IS ON FIRE

Team USA is playing its fourth match in World Cup qualifying, and Ricardo Pepi has gotten the team on the board. The 18-year old knocked in a header on an assist from Sergiño Dest with a cross.

DEST ➡️ PEPI



The USMNT go up 1-0 over Jamaica

Team USA entered Thursday’s game in third place in CONCACAF qualifying. Mexico is 2-1-0 to lead with seven points. The USMNT, Canada, and Panama are all at five points with 1-2-0 records.

There’s a lot of soccer left between now and the wrap of qualifying next spring, but this match against Jamaica is absolutely a must-win for the USMNT. Jamaica is in last place with a single point and coming on the road for this match. The US squad finished their opener against El Salvador with a 0-0 draw and then finished in a 1-1 draw with Canada before finally securing a 4-1 win over Honduras to close out the first trio of games.

The US will face Panama this Sunday and Costa Rica next Wednesday.