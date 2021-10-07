Darrell Henderson starts second half vs. Seahawks in Week 5

UPDATE: Henderson is starting in the second half. He may lose more work to Michel than his fantasy managers would like, but it’s good news that he’s remaining the starter.

UPDATE: Henderson was able to return for a play, but Sony Michel has been playing well and has earned more work. Henderson appeared to have had a stinger, but we’ll keep an eye on the situation moving forward.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson suffered an injury in the 2nd quarter and came off the field. He was seen trying to work something out in his left arm and Sony Michel has taken over on the most current drive.