Update: Higbee returned to the game. We’ll see if he has any trouble moving forward.

The Los Angeles Rams already have their starting running back Darrell Henderson hurting, and now their starting tight end Tyler Higbee is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. The Rams have Johnny Mundt as their No. 2 tight end, but we’ll likely see Robert Woods see some extra work as long as Higbee is out.