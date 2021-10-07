Matthew Stafford has throwing hand checked out on sidelines in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hurt his hand in the second quarter and is being evaluated. It appears to be his index finger on his throwing hand. At this point it looks like he will return to the game after half.

Stafford has sailed a couple passes and made some bad decisions in this game, but the injury appears to have come right before half. His troubles can’t be blamed on the injury.

So far this season Stafford has put up good numbers, but last week was fairly ugly in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and so far this week, he’s still having trouble. In this game he’s completed 13-of-19 passes for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an end zone interception.

Stafford has reconnected with Robert Woods, who has caught six passes for 67 yards, but overall, the offense isn’t clicking for the Rams as we head into halftime.