Russell Wilson questionable to return in Week 5

UPDATE: Wilson is officially questionable return while Geno Smith remains in the game.

UPDATE: Geno Smith has entered the game with Russell Wilson nursing his finger injury. Wilson is on the sideline trying to grip and throw the ball at the moment.

UPDATE: Wilson returns to the game with his middle finger wrapped, but he does appear to have some discomfort. We’ll see if he has any trouble with accuracy.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffers a dislocated finger on Thursday Night Football, but continued to play. He didn’t throw the ball in his one play before punting, so we have yet to see him throw with the injury.

Russell Wilson dislocated his finger, they popped it back in and he's back in the next play #SEAvsLAR

Wilson has completed 10-of-15 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception.