Michael Dickson with amazing 68-yard punt after Rams blocked it

UPDATE: Here’s what the rulebook has to say and it’s still not super clear.

Seattle Seahawks punter is an all-world punter, and he showed off his skills Thursday evening — even if there was some confusion as to whether or not what he did was legal.

Rams linebacker Jamir Jones broke through on fourth down and deflected Dickson’s punt. The Seahawks punter broke for the ball and picked it up. He started running with it and then as any good Aussie Rules Football player will tell you, kick it again! And boy did he! Dickson kicked it 68 yards with a friendly bounce and the fact that the punt return unit had rushed up after the block. It pinned the ball on the Rams own 10-yard line.

Dickson's punt is blocked and then he punts it again pic.twitter.com/tVKUxmxb45 — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 8, 2021

The initial thought was that the play was illegal. FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira said that there was a rule precluding a second kick of the ball on the same play. And yet, the ref decided the play was legal. It sounds like because Dickson regained possession of the ball, it was legal. If he had booted the ball while it was on the ground, then it would have been an illegal touching.