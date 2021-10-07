 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Randy Arozarena turns on jets, steals home in Game 1 of ALDS

The Rays are rolling Boston in Game 1 and speedy Randy Arozarena pulled off a rare feat.

MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is at his most dangerous in the postseason and he’s putting on an absolute show in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

Marvel at him stealing home in the bottom of the seventh. Just look at him.

Barring a late-inning collapse, the Rays have Game 1 of the five-game series well under control and Arozarena has played a huge hand in it.

He led off in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff walk and scored off a line drive double from Wander Franco to put the Rays on the board. Later in the bottom of the fifth, the presumptive American League Rookie of the Year sent this solo shot to the moon to give his team a 4-0 lead.

And him capturing home in the seventh was just icing on the cake.

Playoff Randy is special, folks.

