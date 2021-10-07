Randy Arozarena turns on jets, steals home in Game 1 of ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is at his most dangerous in the postseason and he’s putting on an absolute show in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

Marvel at him stealing home in the bottom of the seventh. Just look at him.

Randy Arozarena just stole home pic.twitter.com/70ngP8Zo5T — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 8, 2021

Barring a late-inning collapse, the Rays have Game 1 of the five-game series well under control and Arozarena has played a huge hand in it.

He led off in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff walk and scored off a line drive double from Wander Franco to put the Rays on the board. Later in the bottom of the fifth, the presumptive American League Rookie of the Year sent this solo shot to the moon to give his team a 4-0 lead.

Randy Arozarena in the postseason? We've seen this before. pic.twitter.com/AXrENiij4R — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 8, 2021

And him capturing home in the seventh was just icing on the cake.

Playoff Randy is special, folks.