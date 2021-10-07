Rams improve Super Bowl 56 odds slightly with road win over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and while it wasn’t pretty at times, it was a critical road win. The Rams put up 13 points in the third quarter to take control, and held off an unexpected Geno Smith comeback attempt in the fourth quarter to win 26-17.

First, just to be clear, yes, you read that right. Smith came into the game after Russell Wilson dislocated a finger on his throwing hand. Smith impressed at times, finding DK Metcalf for a touchdown to cut LA’s lead to two. He threw an interception on the Seahawks last significant drive, although his receiver tripped, which left the defender in the clear to make the pick.

Whatever the case, the Rams improve to 4-1 and are a half game back of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. The Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers to close out a second straight weekend of intra-divisional play for the NFC West.

With the win, the Rams see a slight improvement of their odds to win Super Bowl 56. Coming into Week 5, the Rams were +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following the win over Seattle, LA has improved to +750. They have the third best odds, behind only the Buccaneers (+500) and the Chiefs (+600). It’s interesting to note that the 4-0 Cardinals are +1600, which is eight best overall and third best in the NFC behind LA and Green Bay.

