Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift questionable to play in Week 5

Both Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift are listed as questionable, with Williams dealing with a hip injury and Swift still getting extra rest with a groin injury. They both were able to practice the last two days and there doesn’t seem to be any concern with either missing the game versus the Vikings.

#Lions Week 5 injury designations



Questionable:

OT Penei Sewell (ankle)

TE T.J. Hockenson (knee)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

RB Jamaal Williams (hip)

EDGE Trey Flowers (knee)



Not listed with an injury designation:

DT Michael Brockers (shoulder) https://t.co/ScIvx1ljC6 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 8, 2021

Williams and Swift split work enough to hurt each other in fantasy. There is a good chance that one finds the end zone to boost their numbers, but we just aren’t going to see enough consistent touches to feel great starting either as a RB2 for now.

Fantasy football implications

The Vikings are allowing 4.8 yards per rushing attempt and both of these players have flex appeal in this game.