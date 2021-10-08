 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift questionable to play in Week 5

We break down the news that Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift are listed as questionable for Week 5

By Chet Gresham
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) dances before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.&nbsp; Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Both Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift are listed as questionable, with Williams dealing with a hip injury and Swift still getting extra rest with a groin injury. They both were able to practice the last two days and there doesn’t seem to be any concern with either missing the game versus the Vikings.

Williams and Swift split work enough to hurt each other in fantasy. There is a good chance that one finds the end zone to boost their numbers, but we just aren’t going to see enough consistent touches to feel great starting either as a RB2 for now.

Fantasy football implications

The Vikings are allowing 4.8 yards per rushing attempt and both of these players have flex appeal in this game.

