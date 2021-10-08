Breaking down odds for Milwaukee Bucks heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Milwaukee Bucks odds heading into the new season.

Milwaukee Bucks Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +900

The defending champions are behind the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to title odds, but will be heavily backed as an alternate option to Brooklyn and LA. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton anchoring a stellar roster, the Bucks remain a threat to repeat as champions.

Win total over/under: 54.5

The Bucks won 46 games last season and should have a chance to hit the over here, but the ultimate goal is to make the playoffs healthy. As the league saw last season, injuries can derail a contender immediately. Staying intact when the games matter most is important, so Milwaukee will prioritize Antetokounmpo’s body over wins late in the season if a playoff spot is already locked up.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -8000, No +2000

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the league this year and should have no trouble making the postseason. Milwaukee will challenge Brooklyn and Philly for the top seed in the East, but there will be no suspense about making the playoff bracket.

Division/Conference odds: -900 to win Central, +390 to win East

Even with the Bulls improving and the Pacers sporting a solid roster, the Bucks remain the favorite in the division. Chicago and Indiana don’t have a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber, and that’s really all that matters. Milwaukee offers some value on conference odds for bettors looking to avoid taking Brooklyn or Philadelphia.

List of player futures

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MVP: +800

Khris Middleton, MVP: +15000

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Defensive Player of the Year: +1000

Jrue Holiday, Defensive Player of the Year: +2000

