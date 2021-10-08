Antonio Gibson listed as questionable for Week 5 vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team has listed their starting running back Antonio Gibson as questionable with a shin injury for Week 5, per Ben Standig. Gibson was able to return to a limited practice on Thursday and was also able to play through the injury last week. All signs point to him being able to go against a tough Saints defensive line.

The Saints have allowed just 2.86 yards per carry to running backs this season. There is no doubt this will be a tough matchup.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson is dynamic enough to be a start in a tough matchup, but that doesn’t mean you should set him in your lineup and forget him. Another back with seemingly less ability, but a better matchup might be the way to go. Gibson isn’t getting the receiving work many had hoped he would, as J.D. McCissic has been playing well as the hurry-up and third-down back this season.