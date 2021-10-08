 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Gibson listed as questionable for Week 5 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable with a shin injury.

By Chet Gresham
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has listed their starting running back Antonio Gibson as questionable with a shin injury for Week 5, per Ben Standig. Gibson was able to return to a limited practice on Thursday and was also able to play through the injury last week. All signs point to him being able to go against a tough Saints defensive line.

The Saints have allowed just 2.86 yards per carry to running backs this season. There is no doubt this will be a tough matchup.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson is dynamic enough to be a start in a tough matchup, but that doesn’t mean you should set him in your lineup and forget him. Another back with seemingly less ability, but a better matchup might be the way to go. Gibson isn’t getting the receiving work many had hoped he would, as J.D. McCissic has been playing well as the hurry-up and third-down back this season.

