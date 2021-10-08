Fury vs. Wilder weigh-in live stream: Start time, how and what to watch on Friday

The heavyweight division will be in the spotlight this weekend when Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9 at T-Mobile Arena. The fight will get going in the 11 p.m. ET hour, but before then, the two fighters will weigh in on Friday to make it official.

They’re heavyweights so there’s no max on weight, but it’s always relevant where a fighter comes in. This is the third fight between the two fighters and weights have varied. Fury weighed in at 256.5 lb for their first fight in 2018 and 273 lb for their second fight in 2020. Wilder weighed in 212.5 lb for the first fight and 231 lb for the second fight. The two fighters settled for a draw in 2018, while Fury ended Wilder’s night in the seventh round in 2020. Maybe we see Wilder come in at a lighter weight.

If you’re interested in checking out the weigh-in, it will air on Friday at approximately 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. A live stream will be available through WatchESPN. While the event will get going at 5, it will take some time for the heavyweights to actually step on the scale.