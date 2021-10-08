How to watch No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple via live online stream

The Temple Owls and No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 6 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBSSN. Cincinnati is coming off a big win and cannot take their foot off the gas as they head into conference play.

Cincinnati (4-0, 0-0 AAC) did what they needed to do in consecutive games on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a legitimate chance to be in the College Football Playoff if they continue winning. Temple (3-2, 1-0 AAC) came out of nowhere to beat the Memphis Tigers last week with a big game from Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback D’Wan Mathis, so the Bearcats have to be ready even as heavy favorites.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 29-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes Temple a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.