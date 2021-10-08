How to watch Stanford vs. No. 22 Arizona State via live online stream

The Stanford Cardinal and No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils meet in Week 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The first Power 5 vs. Power 5 game of the weekend should be a fun one, and this could be worth staying up for no matter where you’re located across the country.

Three weeks after ending the Clay Helton Era by beating the USC Trojans, Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) earned an even more impressive win over the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in overtime, and consecutive victories over ranked opponents would start to change some thoughts about the direction of this Cardinal program. Arizona State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) responded well to a loss to the BYU Cougars by pulling away in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes and UCLA Bruins, and the Sun Devils are currently the favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is an 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -510 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +375 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.