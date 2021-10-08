How to watch Charlotte vs. FIU via live online stream

The Charlotte 49ers and Florida International Panthers meet up in Week 6 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. While this is not the most high-profile of the three Friday night college football games, oddsmakers expect this to be the most competitive.

Charlotte (3-2, 1-0 Conference USA) has a fantastic wide receiver duo with Grant DuBose and Victor Tucker as both have at least 340 yards receiving to this point of the season and will go up against an FIU defense that ranks No. 119 in yards per pass attempt. The 49ers have struggled to stop teams this season as well, and they rank No. 128 in yards per rush attempt allowed, so FIU (1-4, 0-1 Conference USA) running back D’Vonte Price could be in for a big day on the ground.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Charlotte is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes FIU a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.