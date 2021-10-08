Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA Tour teed off the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open on Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. ET, and new golfers will be hitting the course until 4:41 p.m. ET out in Las Vegas.

Sung Kang rolled to an early lead on day, finishing the first round with a 10-under 61. He had a two-shot lead on Sungjae Im, Charley Hoffman, and Chad Ramey. All four golfers are scheduled to tee off later this afternoon. In the meantime, Matthew Wolff and Sam Burns are off to a solid start through the front nine of their Friday rounds.

There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Shriners Children’s Open.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. Some tournaments will have a second cut after day three (54 holes) if that initial group is 78 total players, but this is not one of those tournaments.

What is the cut line for the Shriners Children’s Open?

As of 1:15 p.m., the projected cut sits at -4.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Si Woo Kim and Cameron Young both sit at -1 on Friday with Young on the course and Kim teeing off at 3:46 p.m. ET. Erik van Rooyen has struggled on Friday, shooting three over after an even first round. Graeme McDowell and Adam Long both sit at -1 midway through their Friday rounds.