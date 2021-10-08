Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, with Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey the leaders at TPC Summerlin after 36 holes as we head into the weekend in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Im fired a 63 on Thursday and a 65 on Friday on the wide-open Par 71 track that is normally a birdie-fest for the pros anyway, but even more so with some rare moisture in the Vegas Valley this week. Im is in search of his second Tour win after the 2020 Honda Classic.

But the real story is Ramey, whose best career finish in a PGA Tour event is a T-26 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019. The Mississippi State grad has won all of $45,344 since turning pro in 2015, and has a chance to change his life over the next 36 holes in his fifth career PGA Tour event. No pressure. He was a cool +18000 to win this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

