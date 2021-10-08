 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 9:50 a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Summerlin course in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Chad Ramey hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during round two of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open, with Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey the leaders at TPC Summerlin after 36 holes as we head into the weekend in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Im fired a 63 on Thursday and a 65 on Friday on the wide-open Par 71 track that is normally a birdie-fest for the pros anyway, but even more so with some rare moisture in the Vegas Valley this week. Im is in search of his second Tour win after the 2020 Honda Classic.

But the real story is Ramey, whose best career finish in a PGA Tour event is a T-26 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019. The Mississippi State grad has won all of $45,344 since turning pro in 2015, and has a chance to change his life over the next 36 holes in his fifth career PGA Tour event. No pressure. He was a cool +18000 to win this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday.

2021 Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3 tee times

Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (PT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:00 PM Sungjae Im Chad Ramey
12:50 PM Sam Burns Adam Schenk
12:40 PM Aaron Wise Andrew Putnam
12:30 PM Adam Hadwin Matt Jones
12:20 PM Matthew Wolff Rory Sabbatini
12:10 PM Harry Hall Talor Gooch
12:00 PM K.H. Lee Louis Oosthuizen
11:45 AM Charley Hoffman Robert Streb
11:35 AM Jonas Blixt Lee Hodges
11:25 AM Francesco Molinari Jimmy Walker
11:15 AM Harry Higgs Kevin Yu
11:05 AM Cameron Tringale Viktor Hovland
10:55 AM Nick Taylor Seamus Power
10:45 AM Sung Kang Marc Leishman
10:35 AM Chesson Hadley J.J. Spaun
10:25 AM Brooks Koepka Richy Werenski
10:15 AM Martin Laird Carlos Ortiz
10:00 AM Lucas Glover Charles Howell III
9:50 AM Anirban Lahiri Matt Wallace
9:40 AM Cam Davis Hudson Swafford
9:30 AM Taylor Pendrith Nick Watney
9:20 AM Brandon Hagy Wyndham Clark
9:10 AM Henrik Norlander Michael Thompson
9:00 AM Danny Willett Joaquin Niemann
8:50 AM Nate Lashley Graeme McDowell
8:40 AM Brian Gay Taylor Moore
8:30 AM Matthew NeSmith Corey Conners
8:15 AM Lanto Griffin Tom Hoge
8:05 AM Russell Henley Emiliano Grillo
7:55 AM Bill Haas Mark Hubbard
7:45 AM Joel Dahmen Camilo Villegas
7:35 AM Kevin Streelman Trey Mullinax
7:25 AM Davis Riley Doug Ghim
7:15 AM Hideki Matsuyama Adam Scott
7:05 AM Matt Kuchar Hayden Buckley
6:55 AM Mito Pereira Alex Smalley
6:50 AM Greyson Sigg

More From DraftKings Nation