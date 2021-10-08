Bryce Young Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Texas A&M could impact his chances

Bryce Young remains the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, and after a solid week against Ole Miss against his biggest rival for the award in Matt Corral, the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide head to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

Young was 21-27 for 241 yards and two touchdowns with an interception against the Rebels last week. He remains the favorite for the award at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Corral his closest challenger at +200.

The problem with playing A&M is their plodding offense tends to suppress statistics on both sides of the ball. The Aggies have averaged just 62.0 offensive plays per game in their last three contests, and are 95th overall in the category. When you factor in the service academies and some other slowdown offenses in college football, that can really hinder possessions for both teams.

But with any kind of victory on Saturday, even with not the most impressive performance under center, Young likely remains the chalk for college football’s biggest trophy.