Matt Corral Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Arkansas could impact his chances

Matt Corral remains the second choice on the odds board to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook despite a 42-21 setback in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

Corral was 21-29 for 213 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide last week. He moved up from +150 to +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook after it was over, with his opponent in that game Bryce Young taking over the top spot at +120.

It’s tough to put any blame on last week’s loss with Corral, whose offense was simply facing a large talent gap against the Bama defense. There’s only so much you can do, and to avoid just turn the ball over once on a fumble while managing three touchdowns is actually an accomplishment. But doing most of the good after being down 35-0 makes this a tough case in the eyes of voters.

While the Arkansas Razorbacks defense is also stout, it might give a better indication of what Corral can do. Mississippi was moving the ball at will against their first three opponents in 2021, averaging almost 53 points a game. Getting back to that pace will be helpful to his case.