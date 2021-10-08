 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matt Corral Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Arkansas could impact his chances

The previous favorite in the Heisman race took a step back last week. Here’s how back-to-back SEC West games can affect his chances

By Collin Sherwin
Matt Corral of the Mississippi Rebels looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Matt Corral remains the second choice on the odds board to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook despite a 42-21 setback in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

Corral was 21-29 for 213 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide last week. He moved up from +150 to +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook after it was over, with his opponent in that game Bryce Young taking over the top spot at +120.

It’s tough to put any blame on last week’s loss with Corral, whose offense was simply facing a large talent gap against the Bama defense. There’s only so much you can do, and to avoid just turn the ball over once on a fumble while managing three touchdowns is actually an accomplishment. But doing most of the good after being down 35-0 makes this a tough case in the eyes of voters.

While the Arkansas Razorbacks defense is also stout, it might give a better indication of what Corral can do. Mississippi was moving the ball at will against their first three opponents in 2021, averaging almost 53 points a game. Getting back to that pace will be helpful to his case.

