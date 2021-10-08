Desmond Ridder Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Temple could impact his chances

Desmond Ridder has closed more than player in America towards winning the Heisman Trophy, and after the Cincinnati Bearcats 24-13 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last weekend, he’s now the third choice to win the award at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ridder was 19-32 for 297 yards and two touchdowns against ND last week, and added 10 carries for 26 yards and another score. He has moved from +5000 preseason to +1200 at after last week’s game, making him the third choice to win. Bryce Young of Alabama holds the top spot at +120, and Matt Corral of Ole Miss checks in at +200.

The thing about playing Temple is it’s a fantastic chance to pad some stats against a terrible team. The Owls might be 3-2, but their advanced metrics are terrible. They sit 98th out of 130 teams in SP+, including 91st defensively. With the eyes of all of college football on the Friday night game, Ridder can certainly improve his case with some gaudy numbers and big plays.

Some eye-popping numbers would certainly be good for his case, and of course an unlikely loss might be a death knell. The Bearcats are 29-point favorites right now at DraftKings Sportsbook.