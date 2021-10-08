Breaking down the weather forecast for this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR is heading down to the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course for this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400. To kick off race weekend, the Xfinity Series will run the Drive for the Cure 250 race. Austin Cindric is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +220. Two-time defending champion A.J. Allmendinger has the second best odds at +230.

To close it out, the Cup Series will run the Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at 2:00 p.m. ET. Two-time defending champion Chase Elliott is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +220.

Both races close out the current playoff round for the Cup and Xfinity playoffs. They will cut down to eight drivers after this weekend. Both races will air on NBC and have a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Charlotte Speedway this weekend in North Carolina, with info courtesy of the National Weather Service. Since we are still a couple of days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, October 9th

Hi 75°, Low 60°: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

3:00 p.m. ET, Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps, 155.44 miles)

Sunday, October 10th

Hi 77°, Low 60°: Mostly sunny

2:00 p.m. ET, Bank of America ROVAL 400 (109 laps, 252.88 miles)