CJ Stroud Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Temple could impact his chances

CJ Stroud has moved backwards in the race for the Heisman Trophy by the numbers this season, but he’s still the fourth-choice on the odds board to win the award for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Preseason he was +1400 to win the biggest trophy in college football, but after an upset loss to Oregon in Week 2 he checks in at +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stroud was 17-23 for 330 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions against Rutgers last week, and added two carries for 13 yards. Right now he trails Bryce Young of Alabama, who holds the top spot at +120, Matt Corral of Ole Miss at +200, and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati at +1200.

Big stats days in conference play are helpful, and Stroud did fall from +3000 to +2000 last week after his eye-popping performance. But to close in on the top three candidates at this point, he’ll need to continue these big games on paper and the scoreboard. Maryland getting wrecked last week by Iowa at home certainly dims the value of a win in the eyes of voters anyway.

The Buckeyes are 21-point favorites over the Terrapins right now at DraftKings Sportsbook.