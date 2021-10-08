Bijan Robinson Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Oklahoma could impact his chances

Bijan Robinson is still a longshot to win the Heisman Trophy, but he’s is the top non-quarterback on the board to win the biggest prize in college sports for the Texas Longhorns. Preseason he was +2800 to win the award, and he currently checks in at +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Robinson had a gaudy 35 carries for 216 yards rushing and two touchdowns against TCU last Saturday. Right now he trails Bryce Young of Alabama, who holds the top spot at +120, Matt Corral of Ole Miss at +200, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati at +1200, and is tied with Spencer Rattler of his opponent Oklahoma.

The annual Cotton Bowl game is the biggest platform any player for UT or OU will have during the season to impress voters, and Robinson could have a breakout game as Ricky Williams did for the ‘Horns in 1998 as a Texas running back on his way to glory. Through five games, Robinson has 652 yards rushing and 167 yards receiving, as well as nine total touchdowns in 2021.

The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites over the Longhorns for the Red River Rivalry right now at DraftKings Sportsbook.