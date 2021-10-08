Spencer Rattler Heisman Trophy odds: How Week 6 vs. Texas could impact his chances

Spencer Rattler entered 2021 as the favorite to win the biggest prize in college football for the Oklahoma Sooners. Before any games kicked off, he was +600 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, but some mediocre performances in unimpressive wins has seen that number fall to +2500. He’s actually tied on the odds board with Texas running back Bijan Robinson entering Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game in the Cotton Bowl.

Rattler’s numbers this season haven’t been bad, as he’s 122-160 as a passer for 1260 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has added 95 yards and two scores as a rusher. But he has four interceptions, and the Sooners are just 1-4 against the spread with some wins that haven’t made them seem like a threat to the College Football Playoff.

The Cotton Bowl is where legends are made for both Texas and Oklahoma, and basically all voters will be tuned in to see one of the great spectacles in college football. A big game from Rattler might get him right back in the race to New York City, but a loss might be the end of his campaign.

The Sooners are 3.5-point favorites over the Longhorns for the Red River Rivalry right now at DraftKings Sportsbook.