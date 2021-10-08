Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions remain winless through the first four games of the season as they most recently fell victim to the Chicago Bears with a 24-14 loss. Their 0-4 start to the 2021 season has the whole team in the hot seat as they search for that first win. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Note — Williams is questionable to play in Week 5 vs. the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams put in a season-high 66 rushing yards with 14 carries, but didn’t find the end zone and wasn’t targeted by QB Jared Goff. This is the first time that Williams has out-touched D’Andre Swift this season, with Swift only coming in at eight carries and 16 yards. Williams handled the majority of the goal-line touches and put in a decent performance, but with how poorly the Lions are doing he still wasn’t much to chat about among fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jamaal Williams as it’s unknown whether he’ll see as much action in Week 5 as he did in Week 4 against the Bears. D’Andre Swift is generally seen as the go-to back and until we know for sure otherwise, that should be the expected case. The Vikings will also be a tough matchup for the Lions, and with both teams in dire need of a win, it could be a low-scoring affair for both sides.