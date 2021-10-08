No. 22 Arizona State vs. Stanford picks and best bets for Week 6

We have #Pac12AfterDark action on a Friday night as the Stanford Cardinal travel down to Tempe, AZ, to meet the No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stanford (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) created chaos last week and quite possibly ruined the Pac-12’s chances of a College Football Playoff bid by upsetting top-five Oregon in a 31-24 overtime victory. The Cardinal got an untimed down at the end of regulation as a holding penalty, where quarterback Tanner McKee hit Elijah Higgins for a two-yard touchdown to send it to OT. In overtime, he hit John Humphreys for a 14-yard TD for what ended up being the game-winning score. Stanford did take a huge blow in the contest when receiver Brycen Tremayne suffered a gruesome ankle injury that will leave him out of the ASU game and beyond. Tremayne had pulled down a touchdown in all five games.

Arizona State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) was able to go into the Rose Bowl last Saturday and shut out UCLA in the second half, downing the Bruins 42-23. The Sun Devils were able to survive a fireworks show of a second quarter where the two teams traded scores on seven consecutive drives. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had an efficient line of 13-19 for 286 yards and two touchdowns, both scores going to Ricky Pearsall, who had four receptions for 132 yards.

SP+ Rankings

Stanford: 85th overall, 66th offense, 94th defense

Arizona State: 14th overall, 21st offense, 19th defense

Injury update

Stanford

WR Brycen Tremayne Out Fri – Ankle

CB Ethan Bonner Ques Fri – Undisclosed

CB Zahran Manley Ques Fri – Undisclosed

RB E.J. Smith Out Fri – Undisclosed

WR Michael Wilson Out Indefinitely – Foot

OG Branson Bragg Ques Fri – Undisclosed

QB Isaiah Sanders Ques Fri – Undisclosed

Arizona State

WR Johnny Wilson Ques Fri – Hamstring

TE Jake Ray Ques Fri – Undisclosed

WR Bryan Thompson Ques Fri – Undisclosed

RB Jackson He Ques Fri – Elbow

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Stanford: 3-2 ATS

Arizona State: 2-3 ATS

Total

Stanford: Over 2-3

Arizona State: Over 2-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Stanford: 26th overall, 24th offense, 28th defense

Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona State -13.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Arizona State -510, Stanford +375

Opening line: Arizona State -9

Opening total: 52

Weather

66 degrees, 9 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

Stanford +13.5

It may be the injuries to Stanford but Arizona State has gone from nine to 13.5-home favorites in the span of a week. The histories of both coaches suggests that this will be closer than Vegas anticipates.

Stanford is 48-36-2 ATS under David Shaw after a win, and 10-8 ATS as a road underdog. Meanwhile, ASU is 3-8 ATS as a home favorite under Herm Edwards and 8-10 ATS after a win. Combine that with the Cardinal already causing chaos in the Pac-12 standings this year and we’ll for sure be in for a close one in Tempe. Stanford covers.

