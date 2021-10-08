 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 2 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s MLB Network broadcast featuring the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS.

By David Fucillo
Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros congratulate each other after the Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 to win game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros won Game 1 of their ALDS with the Chicago White Sox, and look to take a 2-0 lead on Friday. MLB Network will host Friday’s Game 2 of the ALDS with first pitch set for 2:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Lucas Giolito and Framber Valdez will start for Chicago and Houston, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston cruised in Game 1, jumping on Lance Lynn early en route to a 6-1 win. Lynn gave up five runs on six hits over 3.2 innings. The heart of the Astros order had a big day, combining for five of the team’s six RBIs on the day. Lance McCullers, Jr. threw 6.2 innings and gave up four hits with no runs scored.

The Astros are a -130 favorite on the moneyline for Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the White Sox are a +110 underdog. Houston is a -265 favorite to win the series while the White Sox are +220 underdogs.

White Sox vs. Astros, Game 2 ALDS

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Framber Valdez
First pitch: 2:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: CWS +110, HOU -130

More From DraftKings Nation