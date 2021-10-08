What channel is White Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros drew first blood against the Chicago White Sox in their 2021 American League Division Series. The Astros won Game 1 by a score of 6-1 after jumping on Lance Lynn for five runs in the first four innings.

First pitch for Game 2 is Friday, October 8 at 2:07 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. MLB Network will be providing the TV broadcast and a live stream will be available through MLBNetwork.com or the MLB app.

Game 2 features Lucas Giolito starting for Chicago and Framber Valdez taking the mound for Houston. Giolito finished the regular season with an 11-9 record, 3.93 ERA, 1.10 ERA, and 201/52 K/BB ratio across 31 starts. Giolito threw a complete game in his only start against Houston this season, giving up one run on three hits.

Valdez finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, 3.14 ERA, 1.25 ERA, and 125/58 K/BB ratio across 22 starts. He made two starts against the White Sox, pitching 13.1 innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on 13 hits while striking out nine and walking four.

