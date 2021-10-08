Moneyline pick for White Sox vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

The Houston Astros took the first game in their ALDS series against the Chicago White Sox and lead the best-of-five series 1-0. They won 6-1 on the back of 10 hits and a solid pitching performance from Lance McCullers. Game 2 has the first pitch set for 2:07 ET on Friday, October 8th with Lucas Giolito taking the bump for the White Sox and Framber Valdez representing the home Astros.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 2 moneyline odds

CWS: +105

HOU: -125

Giolito heads into this game with a regular-season record of 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA. He also has momentum on his side. ERA-wise, September and October were Giolito two best months of the season as he posted a 2.35 ERA for September and a 1.80 ERA for his one October start. Against the Astros this season, Giolito was 1-0 pitching nine innings and giving up only one run on three hits. With the momentum on his side, I think the White Sox bats wake up in Game 2. Giolito and the White Sox are looking to even this series up before heading home for Game 3 on Sunday.

Valdez gets the ball for the Astros and had a regular-season record of 11-6 with a 3.14 ERA. He is most recently coming off a loss that ended his regular season. He managed only five innings and gave up four earned runs on only four hits. Against the White Sox in 2021, Valdez went 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA giving up six earned runs on 13 hits in 13.1 innings of work. Valdez will do his best to shut down the White Sox lineup and take a 2-0 series lead to Chicago this weekend.

Pick: CWS +105

