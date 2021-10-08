Curtis Samuel officially questionable with groin injury for Week 5

The Washington Football Team got wide receiver Curtis Samuel back to practice on Friday after not practicing all week. That upgrade has Samuel listed as questionable on the injury report for their matchup with the Saints.

The good news is that head coach Ron Rivera says that Samuel is trending in the right direction, per John Keim. With groin injuries, the team must be extremely cautious, as re-injury is always a possibility. Either Samuel tweaked it last week, which had him sitting out practice this week or they are being super cautious.

Fantasy football implications

Dyami Brownand Logan Thomas are out for this game and Marcus Lattimore will likely lock up with Terry McLaurin. That could give Samuel a clear path to targets if he is a go. If not, Adam Humphries and Ricky Seals-Jones get a boost, but maybe not a big enough one to start them in normal redraft leagues.