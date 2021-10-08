Best player prop bets to consider for White Sox vs. Astros Game 2 of ALDS

The Houston Astros started off the ALDS by taking down the Chicago White Sox with ease on Thursday afternoon with a 6-1 win at home. We get right back to it with Game 2 on Friday at 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Here we’re going to take a look at some player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out a few we like best.

Framber Valdez HRs allowed over 0.5 (+160)

We’re going to be correlating a few plays in this section. The first comes from Valdez, who didn’t give up a ton of HRs during the regular season. The left-hander does present a very strong matchup split for the White Sox, who absolutely rake against left-handed pitchers this season. Chicago as a team is batting .261 against southpaws, which is sort of nuts. There are two guys in particular who have some power for the ChiSox and one of them we’re going to get into next. It’s also worth noting the White Sox beat Valdez 4-0 during the regular season and hit two HRs in that game (Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada).

Jose Abreu to hit a HR (+500)

Abreu has crushed lefties this season for 11 of his 30 HRs in 136 ABs. Abreu also has 8 XBHs against southpaws. The White Sox will need to show some desperation heading back to Chicago potentially down 0-2 in the series. This is the spot where the White Sox can jump on an inexperienced postseason pitcher whom they had some success against in the regular season. Anderson at +600 would be my other option for a HR prop. Abreu just has the most pop of anyone in the White Sox lineup and hits lefties well.

Lucas Giolito over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

This is our safe prop for Game 2. Giolito’s best game all 2021 came against the Astros — a complete game in which he had 8 strikeouts and gave up just one run. This is the White Sox true ace going into a huge spot trying to get the team to 1-1 in the best-of-5 series and steal home field advantage. Giolito was actually better on the road this season — 7-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 9 HRs allowed in 16 starts. Giolito has cleared this K-line in seven of his past 10 starts.

