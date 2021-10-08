Red Sox vs. Rays live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 2 via live online stream

The Tampa Bay Rays drew first blood in their 2021 American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox. Randy Arozarena led the way on Thursday, stealing home and scoring three runs while knocking in another run. The Rays won 5-0 in a game that was never in doubt.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday evening on FS1, with first pitch at 7:02 p.m. ET. You can live stream them at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eduardo Rodriguez stumbled in his first start of the playoffs, getting pulled after giving up two runs on 41 pitches in 1.2 innings. The Rays jumped on top 2-0 and slowly wore down the Red Sox. Arozarena was the star of the game, but three other players knocked in runs as well.

Chris Sale and Shane Baz start Game 2 on Friday with both bringing intriguing storylines. Sale returned in August from Tommy John surgery and also missed a week due to a positive COVID-19 test. Baz made his big league debut in September as one of the Rays’ top prospects. Both are pitching well and should make for a fun matchup.

The Rays are a -120 favorite to win Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Red Sox are a +100 underdog.

Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Shane Baz

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: TBR -120, BOS +100

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live or Bally Sports app