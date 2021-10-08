What channel is Red Sox vs. Rays ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox return to action Friday evening at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The Rays have a 1-0 series lead in the 2021 ALDS after beating the Red Sox 5-0 on Thursday. Randy Arozarena starred in the game, scoring three runs including on a steal of home.

First pitch for Game 2 of the ALDS is 7:02 p.m. ET. FS1 will be providing the TV broadcast and a live stream will be available through FOX Live or the Bally Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Game 2 features Chris Sale and Shane Baz starting for Boston and Tampa, respectively. Sale missed the first half of the season as he wrapped up his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He made nine starts for the Red Sox after his August return, although he did miss a week due to a positive COVID-19 test. Sale finished the regular season 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He faced Tampa twice in that stretch, pitching 9.2 innings and allowing seven runs, but only three earned.

Baz was called up in September and is off to an impressive start in his big league career. He made three starts in the regular season and was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in 13.1 innings pitched. He did not face Boston in any of his three starts.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2 ALDS TV Info

Date: Friday, October 8th

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app