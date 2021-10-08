Moneyline pick for Red Sox vs. Rays in Game 2 of ALDS

Randy Arozarena stole the show — and home plate — in Game 1 of the Tampa Bay Rays’ ALDS series vs. the Boston Red Sox. Arozarena also launched his 11th homer in his past 19 postseason games as part of a 5-0 Rays victory. The Red Sox will try to get back into the series today by sending their ace, Chris Sale, to the mound. He will face rookie Shane Baz, who has just three MLB starts under his belt.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2 moneyline odds

BOS: +125

TBR: -145

Boston would seem to have the pitching advantage at first glance, but don’t be so sure. Sale has not been his usual self over his past three starts, posting an ERA near 5.00. Opposing batters are hitting .269 against the lefty this year, well above his .219 career mark. Meanwhile, Baz’s lack of experience has been hardly evident. Tampa Bay’s No. 1 prospect has a 2.03 ERA and a 37 percent strikeout rate through three starts. I wouldn’t expect him to be fazed here, either. He’ll be supported by the second-best run-scoring offense in baseball and a team that had the second-best home record in the American League. Add in the fact that Red Sox stars J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers are both playing hurt, and I think picking the visitors carries too much risk here.

Pick: Tampa Bay Rays

