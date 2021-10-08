What channel is Braves vs. Brewers NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The National League beings its playoff schedule on Friday, October 8, and the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers will get their 2021 NLDS underway at 4:37 p.m. ET. First pitch for Game 1 at American Family Field in Milwaukee will air on TBS with a live stream available at WatchTBS.

The Braves finished 88-73 and won the NL East by 6.5 games over the Phillies. They’ll send out Charlie Morton who made 33 starts for the team this season. He finished the regular season 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He struck out 216 batters while walking 58. He made one start against Milwaukee and gave up two runs across six innings.

The Brewers finished 95-67 to claim the second best record in the NL, and won the Central by five games over the Cardinals. They’ll be sending out Corbin Burnes in Game 1. He made 28 starts this season and finished 11-5 with a 2.43ERA and 0.94 WHIP, with 234 strikeouts against 34 walks. He made one appearance against Atlanta and gave up five runs in four innings of work.

The Brewers are -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are +135 underdogs.

Braves vs. Brewers Game 1 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 8th

Game time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app