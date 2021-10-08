Braves vs. Brewers live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 1 via live online stream

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers kick off their respective postseasons on Friday, October 8 as they face off in Game 1 of the NLDS. Charlie Morton will start for the Braves and Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Brewers are a -155 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are a +135 underdog. Total runs is installed at 7, with the over juiced to -120. The Braves are +1.5 on the run line, priced at -170. The teams split their season series 3-3, but the Braves did outscore the Brewers 34-26.

Braves vs. Brewers, Game 1 NLDS

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 4:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: ATL +125, MIL -145

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS or TBS app