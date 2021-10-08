Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Brewers in Game 1 of NLDS

The NLDS will begin on Friday afternoon at 4:37 p.m. ET with Game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. The Atlanta Braves, who made it to the NLCS last season, won their fourth straight NL East division title this season. The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year after winning the NL Central crown.

The Braves will have veteran pitcher Charlie Morton on the mound, while the Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes. Below we’ll get you ready for what promises to be a great series and which team you should go with on the moneyline.

Braves vs. Brewers Game 1 moneyline odds

ATL: +125

MIL: -145

The Brew Crew come into the Game 1 as the favorite over the Braves. Milwaukee has the slight pitching advantage on the mound with Burnes. The 26-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in the majors and might win the NL Cy Young. This season, he’s 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 28 starts. Burnes has also pitched well at home with an ERA of 2.85 and .220 opponent batting average. The OBA is key as he’s facing a potential Braves lineup that hit him hard during the regular season.

As for Morton, he’s been tremendous this season with a record of 14-6 and 3.34 ERA in 33 starts. The 37-year-old starter has done well on the road with an ERA of 3.06 and .185 OBA. Atlanta has only won two of Morton’s last five road starts, but that goes out of the window in the postseason. In the Braves’ last 10 games when they are listed as underdog, they are 4-6 straight up. That being said, I think the Brewers do their thing at home to open up the series.

Pick: Brewers -145

