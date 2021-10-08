Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 1 via live online stream

Long-time rivals get a crack at each other in the National League Division Series starting on Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card round and now will face the San Francisco Giants. Game 1 of the series gets underway on Friday evening at Oracle Park in San Francisco. First pitch is at 9:37 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS.

You can live stream the game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Walker Buehler and Logan Webb will be starting for LA and Francisco, respectively. The Dodgers are a slim road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -120 to win the series opener, and -170 to win the series. The Giants are +100 underdogs in Game 1 and +145 underdogs for the series. The Giants went 10-9 in the season series between the two teams.

Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: LAD -125, SFG +105

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS, TBS app

