What channel is Dodgers vs. Giants NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The NL West closes out the first night of National League Division Series action on Friday, October 8. The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, with first pitch set for 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS and a live stream will be available at WatchTBS and through the TBS app.

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry goes back decades and should make for a heated series on the west coast. The Giants claimed the division by a single game, clinching on the final day of the season. San Francisco finished the season with 107 wins to the Dodgers 106 wins. LA has the most wins for a wild card since the playoffs expanded in 1995.

Walker Buehler and Logan Webb will start for the Dodgers and Giants, respectively. Buehler finished the season with a 16-4 record over 33 starts. He had a 2.47 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 212 batters and walking 52. He made six starts against the Giants and was 3-1 with a 2.19 ERA over 37.0 innings. Webb was 11-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 26 starts and one relief appearance. He made three starts against the Giants and threw 16 innings. He had a 2.25 ERA and a 1-0 record in those starts.

The Dodgers are a -120 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Giants are a +100 underdog. LA is -170 to win the series while San Francisco are +145.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 1 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Friday, October 8th

Game time: 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS, TBS app