Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 1 of NLDS

For the final game on Friday night, we have an ole fashioned NL West battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the Game 1 of the NLDS. It will be the first time that these two teams will play each other in the postseason.

The Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL Wild Card Game to advance to the division series. The Giants finished with the best record in the majors at 107-55 and won the NL West. Walker Buehler will get the start for the Dodgers, while Logan Webb will be on the mound for San Francisco.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 1 moneyline odds

LAD: -125

SFG: +105

Every time these two teams played each other in the regular season, it was always highly contested. The Giants won the season series 10-9and won three out of their last four games against the Dodgers. However, this Dodgers’ team is battle-tested and will not give up any easy at days. Walker Buehler has been Los Angeles’ best pitcher this season with a record of 16-4 and 2.47 ERA (33 starts). Buehler had a rough September posting an ERA of 5.40, but that should not take away how good he’s pitched. In six games against the Giants, Buehler is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.19 and .209 OBA.

As for the Giants, Logan Webb has established himself as a solid starting pitcher in the majors. This season, the 24-year-old was 11-3 with an ERA of 3.03. Furthermore, he’s been phenomenal at home with a tremendous 1.96 ERA and perfect 6-0 record. That should calm the nerves of Giants fans and bettors heading into Game 1. Webb will have a tall task trying to navigate through the Dodgers’ lineup, but he has a 2.25 ERA and .127 OBA against LA this season. This game could be potentially low scoring like we saw in the NL Wild Card a couple of nights ago. If that’s the case, I’m going to roll with the Giants, who were 31-17 in one-run games this season.

Pick: Giants +105

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.