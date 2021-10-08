Broncos vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Denver Broncos head to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in this AFC matchup. The 3-1 Broncos suffered their first loss of the season last weekend to the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are currently having a season to forget as they enter this game 1-3 coming off of a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, October 10th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Denver Broncos-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Steelers Week 5 odds

Spread: PIT -1

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: DEN -105, PIT -115

Our picks for Broncos vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: DEN +1

This game is going to be a defensive struggle. The Steelers have looked like a shell of themselves and whether it is the offensive line or Ben Roethlisberger, they are struggling to get things going on offense. Their defense doesn’t get much rest and I think the Broncos take advantage. Big Ben has already taken some shots this year and is dealing with a hip injury. Von Miller is going to be like a shark that smells blood in the water. I think the Broncos leave with the “upset”.

Over/under: Under 39.5

See: Defensive struggle. These defenses are giving up a combined 35 points per game and their offenses are combining for only 36. This game should be very low-scoring and will likely be some great defense mixed in with messy offense.

Preferred player prop: Ben Roethlisberger UNDER 253.5 passing yards

Big Ben has struggled this season and once again is being forced to throw the football way too often. In this game, the Broncos are another stout defense that is going to present a problem for the veteran quarterback. They are allowing only 197.8 passing yards per game. The Steelers have struggled opening up the passing game and those struggles look like they will continue this week.

