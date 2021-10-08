Lions vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Detroit Lions travel to Minneapolis for an NFC North contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions are 0-4 and are most recently coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings have fared only slightly better at 1-3 and had a seven-point loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 10th from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 5 odds

Spread: MIN -10

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: MIN +340, DET -450

Our picks for Lions vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: DET +10

I feel like the Lions are getting a bad rap for their record. Sure, they are 0-4, but they have made some of their games way closer than they appear. They lost by 10 to the Bears and only by two to the Baltimore Ravens. This is essentially my saying they aren’t that bad. I think the Lions are going to keep this one closer than ten points. Three of the Vikings' four games have been decided by seven points or fewer.

Over/under: Under 49.5

Yes, the Browns' defense is better than the Lions', but the Vikings are coming off of a game where they scored just seven points on offense. The Lions haven’t scored more than 17 points in a game since Week 1. That would give the Vikings 32 points on offense which they have only scored in one game. I think this game is going to include a lot of running the ball and I think it is just going to be an ugly game.

Preferred player prop: Dalvin Cook OVER 69.5 rushing yards

Yes, Cook is still slightly banged up from an injury, but last week on a limited snap count he still tallied 34 yards on nine carries. The Lions are giving up 132.8 rushing yards per game. Even though I expect this game to be close, I still think the Vikings will be relying on the run to get down the field and to close out the game. In his other two games this season, Cook has 61 and 131 yards so I think his hitting 70 should be easy enough.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.