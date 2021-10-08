Titans vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 brings us a divisional matchup from the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans enter this one 2-2 coming off of an overtime upset loss to the New York Jets. The Jaguars are dealing with off-the-field issues from head coach Urban Meyer and are 0-4. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 10th from TIAA Bank Field.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars Week 5 odds

Spread: TEN -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: TEN -190, JAX +160

Our picks for Titans vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: TEN -4

The spread would probably be larger if the Titans were going into this one 3-1 and not coming off of an overtime loss to the New York Jets. The Titans are going to stop giving out first of the season wins in this game. The Jaguars have shown that they can get leads in games, but they don’t have any idea how to hold onto them. The Jags were up 14-0 at halftime of their game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and lost 24-21. The Jaguars are losing by an average of ten points and I like the Titans in this one. TEN -4 is my bet here.

Over/under: OVER 48.5

The Jaguars and Titans are giving up the sixth and seventh-most points on defense in the NFL, respectively. These defenses are giving up a combined 56.6 points per game. The Titans are only scoring 23.8 points per game they have been missing some key parts of their offense that they are hoping return this weekend. Even if the Jaguars' offense is slow going in this one, I think the Titans will rebound from last week’s loss and put up some points this week. Over for me.

Preferred player prop: Marvin Jones Jr. Receptions OVER 4.5

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have the seventh-most passing attempts per game with 38.5. Even though Lawrence is only completing about 24 passes per game, there is still a lot of work to go around. Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had at least eight targets in the first three games of the season but only had three last week. He caught all three, but that appears to be an outlier for his workload. I think Jones Jr. hits the over with this line for the fourth time this season.

