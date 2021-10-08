Packers vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Nobody is really surprised that the Green Bay Packers are sitting at 3-1 to start the season. The real surprise, one of them, is that the Cincinnati Bengals are also owners of a 3-1 record; so much for a rebuilding year. It might not have seemed possible back in August, but this one should be a good game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Green Bay Packers-Cincinnati Bengals matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bengals Week 5 odds

Spread: Packers -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Packers -150, Bengals +130

Our picks for Packers vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Packers -3

Over the course of their three-game win streak, the Packers have also covered in each one. And only one of those games was a close one, their 30-28 win over the 49ers in Week 3. The Bengals are also sporting a 3-1 record, but they’re 2-2 against the spread. Cincy teetered a little bit last week against the Jaguars, and they’re facing what’s easily their stiffest test of the season so far. Green Bay’s defense has been red hot lately too; no team has thrown for more than 236 yards against them.

Over/under: Under 50

Packers games have hit the over twice this season, while the Bengals have seen the total going under in their last three. Green Bay’s pass defense is going to make it hard for this game to get to 50 points.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Jones over 89.5 rushing and receiving yards (-115)

Jones has more than 95 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three games. Even against a tough Steelers defense last week he caught three passes for 51 yards and ran for another 48 on 15 attempts. He plays an outsized role in Green Bay’s offense, and there’s no reason to think that will change this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.