Eagles vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers are a team with something to prove this season, namely that their 3-1 start was no fluke. They’re coming off a tough loss last week against the Cowboys, headed back home where they’ve lost six of their last games as home favorites against NFC teams. The Philadelphia Eagles fly into town this week, where they’ll be looking to build on their 30-point outburst last week against the Chiefs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Philadelphia Eagles-Carolina Panthers matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Panthers Week 5 odds

Spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Panthers - 170, Eagles +150

Our picks for Eagles vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Panthers -3

The Panthers looked good through their first three games, but those weren’t exactly contests against the league’s toughest opponents. Last week, they lost to the Cowboys, on the road, but they were also without running back Christian McCaffrey. But he’s back in action this week, and the Panthers defense is still a better looking unit than what we’ve seen in some time. The Eagles defense is a bottom-three unit against the run, which is going to give them problems in this one.

Over/under: Under 45.5

Six of the Panthers’ last seven games have gone under, and only two of the Eagles four have hit the over this season. Carolina’s ability to run the ball with McCaffrey back in the fold and the strength of their defense is the deciding factor here.

Preferred player prop: DJ Moore over 5.5 receptions (-145)

Moore has been The Guy in the Panthers’ passing game, and he’s had eight catches in each of his last three outings. His lowest total of the season was six catches back in Week 1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.