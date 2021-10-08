Jets vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

If you know anyone in the UK, you might want to apologize now for the NFL game they’re going to get this Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets are in London this week. The two struggling teams each have one win on the season, so at least someone has the chance to get a second, unless they tie, which is entirely possible. It should at least make for some fun betting. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Falcons matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season across the pond. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 odds

Spread: Falcons -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Falcons -150, Jets +130

Our picks for Jets vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Jets +3.5

These London games have a way of being a stinker almost every time, and now we get two teams like the Jets and Falcons to make sure of it. Both teams are 1-3 against the spread this season. Don’t read too much into that. The Falcons are missing key players, and a loss at the hands of the Jets in London is one humiliation they haven’t suffered ... yet.

Over/under: Under 45.5

The Falcons will be without No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley. Russell Gage is out too. That’s the bulk of their offense. The Jets have seen just one of their games hit the over this season, as the offense continues to deal with its own struggles. No, this is a game where the kickers will lead the way.

Preferred player prop: Matt Ryan over 0.5 interceptions (+150)

For all the Falcons’ troubles, Ryan’s only thrown three picks this season, all in one game. The Jets have yet to make an interception this season. But without Ridley and Gage, it’s going to be harder to get things done in the passing game. That, and you’re essentially betting on this being another ugly London game.

