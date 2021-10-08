Dolphins vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins only have to travel 282 miles to get to Tampa Bay to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this cross-conference matchup of the Sunshine State. The Dolphins are 1-3 and coming off of three straight losses with their most recent being against the Indianapolis Colts. The Buccaneers emerged victorious last Sunday Night in Tom Brady’s return to Foxobo defeating the New England Patriots 19-17. Kickoff for this game is set for 1:00 PM ET from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 10th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Bucs Week 5 odds

Spread: TB -10

Point total: 48

Moneyline: MIA +350, TB -475

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: TB -10

The Buccaneers are one of the best teams in the NFL and the Dolphins are still trying to figure out how to get their team on track after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury. The Buccs are also scoring 15 points more per game than the Dolphins are. The Buccaneers' defense has been more porous than expected so the Dolphins could stay relevant in this one, but expectations are low. Even though this is a double-digit spread, I like the Buccs (mainly Tom Brady) to cover.

Over/under: Over 48

This line feels like a trap because I know what the Buccaneers are capable of, but the Dolphins are the wildcard here. Even though the Buccs defense is dominant between the goalposts, they are still giving up the 10th most points per game while the Dolphins are giving up the eighth. The Buccaneers defense is giving up the most passing yards in the NFL so I think the Dolphins may actually be able to get down the field somewhat in this game.

Preferred player prop: Mike Gesicki OVER 3.5 receptions

After an absolute dud to start the 2021 season, Mike Gesicki has bounced back. He has had at least six targets in the last three games and has totaled 30, averaging 10 per game. The Buccs just gave up a combined seven receptions to the Patriots' tight ends so they can be beaten over the middle. Gesicki has been a favorite target of Brissett and I think that continues this week with at least four receptions for the tight end.

