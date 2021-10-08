Saints vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints travel north to take on the Washington Football Team in this NFC conference matchup. The Saints are 2-2 and coming off of an overtime loss to the New York Giants. The Washington Football Team are also 2-2 entering this one and are coming off of a win against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, October 10th.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New Orleans Saints-Washington Football Team matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Washington Week 5 odds

Spread: NO -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: NO -135, WAS +115

Our picks for Saints vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: NO -2.5

Both teams have alternated wins with losses so if that trend continues it will be the Saints with the win. That aside, I do think that the Saints come out with a win here. The Washington Football Team looks scary on paper, but they are giving up the third-most points per game in the NFL. Also, star running back Antonio Gibson has been banged up this week and I don’t know if starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke can handle the focus being on him as a passer. When the Saints have won this year they have won by an average of 25 points so I like them to cover.

Over/under: Over 43.5

The weird thing about this matchup is that the Saints offense and the Washington Football Team defense aren’t playing up to their potential. The Washington Football Team defense is giving up 30 points per game while the Saints are giving up 17. On offense, the Washington Football Team is scoring 25 points per game with the Saints scoring 23. Even though this one seems like it should be a good defensive display, I think it turns into a shootout and the over gets hit.

Preferred player prop: Terry McLaurin OVER 5.5 receptions

Whether you want to call him “F1” or “Scary Terry”, McLaurin has been a solid receiver for the Washington Football Team. He will likely have a tough matchup here, but the offense is still going to rely on him. If Gibson happens to not play, that just means they will be more pass-heavy which should benefit McLaurin. He has at least six receptions in two of the games so far this season and is coming off a game where he was targeted 13 times.

