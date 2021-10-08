Browns vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers are tied for the top spot in their highly competitive divisions with 3-1 records as they get together from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, October 10th at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cleveland has started out the season playing at a high level defensively, while the Chargers scored an average of 29 points over their previous two wins.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cleveland Browns-LA Chargers matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Chargers Week 5 odds

Spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chargers -125, Browns +105

Our picks for Browns vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: Chargers -2

Los Angeles has moved the ball very well over their past two games with wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, and they haven’t had much for travel with their second consecutive home game on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Browns are playing in their second straight road contest and managed just 14 points over 11 drives in last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Over/under: Under 47

The Chargers and Browns rank inside the top five defensively in terms of passing yards per attempt this season. Los Angeles throws the ball quite a bit, but Cleveland runs the ball on 52.8% of snaps, which is the second highest rate in the NFL, so they’ll keep the clock moving and push this toward the under.

Preferred player prop: Justin Herbert U289.5 passing yards (-115)

Justin Herbert failed to reach this passing yardage total in each of his last two games, and we’re betting he fall short once again on Sunday. Combined with how often the Browns run the ball and the fact they’re No. 7 in yards per pass attempt allowed, this game will be shortened a bit for the Chargers offense leading to less chances at reaching this total.

