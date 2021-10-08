Bears vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Justin Fields era has officially begun for the Chicago Bears, who announced he will be their starting quarterback moving forward over Andy Dalton. They will head on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders, which are coming off their first loss of the season, on Sunday, October 10th at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chicago Bears-Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Raiders Week 5 odds

Spread: Raiders -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders -235, Bears +190

Our picks for Bears vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Raiders -5.5

Las Vegas is in a good betting spot to cover this spread as they return home after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a day where the offense didn’t play all that well. They should be motivated to keep pace in an AFC West division that features three 3-1 teams with the Kansas City Chiefs in last place at 2-2. Meanwhile, Fields really struggled in his first road game as a starter, completing just 6 of 20 passes, and their top running back David Montgomery is out with an injury.

Over/under: Under 44.5

Even without Montgomery available in the backfield, the Bears will likely run the ball a ton in this game with Damien Williams leading the way. Chicago has run the ball on 48.9% of snaps, which is third in the NFL, and that should increase this weekend. A running clock means limited possessions, which means less points, which means take the under.

Preferred player prop: Justin Fields O248.5 passing/rushing yards (-115)

While it seems unlikely Fields will have a spectacular day through the air against a Raiders defense that ranks No. 4 in yards per pass attempt allowed, he should be much more involved in the running game than he has been. Fields ran the ball just three times in each of the past two games, but that should increase especially with Montgomery out.

